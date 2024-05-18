Insider Selling: Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS) CEO Sells $136,255.38 in Stock

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) CEO Michael S. Williams sold 5,919 shares of Metallus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $136,255.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 681,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,687,830.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Metallus Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MTUS opened at $23.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63. Metallus Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. Metallus had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Metallus Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Metallus

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

