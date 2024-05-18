Insider Selling: Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $124,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,168,046.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total transaction of $130,242.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total transaction of $142,608.00.

Penumbra stock opened at $203.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.93 and a 12 month high of $348.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Penumbra had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Penumbra by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

