Insider Selling: The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Insider Sells $151,778.50 in Stock

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $151,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $38.44 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.49 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 40.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 59,030 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

