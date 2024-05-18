Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stake Decreased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,877 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of Insight Enterprises worth $48,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 183,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,458,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 110,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $206.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.61 and a 52-week high of $212.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Insider Activity at Insight Enterprises

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $2,010,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,205,471.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $2,010,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,205,471.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at $810,324.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,918 shares of company stock worth $5,899,003. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Featured Stories

