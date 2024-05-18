International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $335.00

International Distributions Services plc (LON:IDS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 335 ($4.21) and last traded at GBX 314.80 ($3.95), with a volume of 16752369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 271.40 ($3.41).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDS shares. Barclays reiterated a “suspended” rating on shares of International Distributions Services in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Distributions Services from GBX 160 ($2.01) to GBX 268 ($3.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.90. The stock has a market cap of £3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -304.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 251.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 256.06.

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

