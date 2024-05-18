International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Media Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meteora Capital LLC raised its position in shares of International Media Acquisition by 9.9% in the third quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 266,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in International Media Acquisition by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 149,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Get International Media Acquisition alerts:

International Media Acquisition Stock Down 0.7 %

IMAQ opened at $11.52 on Friday. International Media Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.