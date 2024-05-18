Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.94) Per Share

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intrusion in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intrusion’s current full-year earnings is ($2.72) per share.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion Price Performance

Intrusion stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43.

Insider Activity

Intrusion ( NASDAQ:INTZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.40) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Anthony Scott bought 585,748 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $995,771.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 638,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,077.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

About Intrusion

(Get Free Report)

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.