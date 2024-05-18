Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.62% of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBJ. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 27,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 492,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 17,055 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Price Performance

Shares of PBJ stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.93.

About Invesco Food & Beverage ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

