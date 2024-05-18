Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.01 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.75 to $16.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

