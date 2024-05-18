Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) Stock Holdings Decreased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter worth $123,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 1 year low of $38.72 and a 1 year high of $52.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average is $42.37. The company has a market cap of $187.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.29.

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

