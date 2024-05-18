IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.06% of IQVIA worth $26,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $13,759,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 178,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $4,976,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $986,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $231.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.57.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

