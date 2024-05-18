iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 518.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,508 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 685.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $102.16 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $111.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.85 and a 200-day moving average of $103.13.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.