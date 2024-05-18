iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 82,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 304,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 63,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISCG stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $46.91. The firm has a market cap of $559.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.23.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

