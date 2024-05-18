iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.18

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.18 and last traded at $25.18, with a volume of 3394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Australia ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 87,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 43,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

