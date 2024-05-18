iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.56

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.56 and last traded at $43.56, with a volume of 129249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.51.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EEM. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 30,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 259,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,674,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,805,000 after buying an additional 3,270,493 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

