iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $86.29 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.73 and a 52-week high of $86.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.57 and a 200 day moving average of $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

