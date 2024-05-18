Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR) Short Interest Down 6.9% in April

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 401,700 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 431,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ispire Technology stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. Ispire Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ispire Technology had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ispire Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $969,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ispire Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ispire Technology in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ispire Technology in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

