ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 301,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of ITT worth $35,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of ITT by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 81.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 3,528.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ITT. UBS Group boosted their price target on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.38.

ITT Price Performance

NYSE:ITT opened at $139.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.49. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.82 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

About ITT

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.