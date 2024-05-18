ITV (LON:ITV) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.55

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 82.55 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 78.30 ($0.98), with a volume of 12914499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.20 ($0.99).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ITV shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get ITV alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ITV

ITV Price Performance

ITV Increases Dividend

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 65.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.85. The firm has a market cap of £3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,568.00, a PEG ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from ITV’s previous dividend of $1.70. ITV’s dividend payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani bought 11,238 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £7,978.98 ($10,021.33). In other ITV news, insider Graham Cooke acquired 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £11,897.20 ($14,942.48). Also, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani bought 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £7,978.98 ($10,021.33). 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.