Jacob J. Schatz Sells 1,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total value of $127,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $127.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.52. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.3% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 24.2% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,603 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,562 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

