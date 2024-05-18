John Aballi Acquires 40,401 Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Stock

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) CEO John Aballi bought 40,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $77,569.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,569.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Exagen Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of XGN stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Exagen Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $3.47.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exagen Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Exagen from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exagen

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Exagen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,504,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exagen by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 154,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

