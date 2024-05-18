Jonathan Andrew Wright Sells 28,946 Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 28,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.76, for a total value of C$369,350.96.
NuVista Energy Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NVA opened at C$12.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.66. The stock has a market cap of C$2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$9.59 and a 52-week high of C$13.72.
NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.08). NuVista Energy had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of C$365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$364.00 million. Research analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About NuVista Energy
NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.
