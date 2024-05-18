Jonathan Andrew Wright Sells 28,946 Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 28,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.76, for a total value of C$369,350.96.

NuVista Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NVA opened at C$12.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.66. The stock has a market cap of C$2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$9.59 and a 52-week high of C$13.72.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.08). NuVista Energy had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of C$365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$364.00 million. Research analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVA shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 target price on shares of NuVista Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Desjardins cut their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price objective on NuVista Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.03.

View Our Latest Report on NuVista Energy

About NuVista Energy

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.