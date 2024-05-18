Joseph Duane Matheny Sells 16,416 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 16,416 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $131,492.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,383.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Duane Matheny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 2,257 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $17,356.33.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

NYSE MCW opened at $7.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.66. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $230.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.89 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 79,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 50,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

