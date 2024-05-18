JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Decreased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,127,754,000 after purchasing an additional 201,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,417,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,166,546,000 after acquiring an additional 606,382 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603,090 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,089,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,798,612,000 after purchasing an additional 871,091 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,724,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,442,313,000 after purchasing an additional 457,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $204.79 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $134.40 and a 12-month high of $205.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at $8,222,569.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $716,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,071,414 shares of company stock worth $196,746,504 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

