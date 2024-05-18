JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $567.00

Shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 567 ($7.12) and last traded at GBX 565 ($7.10), with a volume of 1026967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 563 ($7.07).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 30.12, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 554.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 522.74. The firm has a market cap of £2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.83 and a beta of 0.64.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.61 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,068.97%.

About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

