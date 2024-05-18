Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Sets New 1-Year High at $12,250.00

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as £122.50 ($153.86) and last traded at £118 ($148.20), with a volume of 2893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £122.50 ($153.86).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is £111.26 and its 200 day moving average price is £100.24. The stock has a market cap of £773.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8,146.85, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 68 ($0.85) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $27.00. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6,643.36%.

In related news, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby sold 20,424 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of £112 ($140.67), for a total transaction of £2,287,488 ($2,873,006.78). Also, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,000 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of £109.41 ($137.42), for a total transaction of £109,410 ($137,415.22). Company insiders own 22.64% of the company's stock.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

