Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Sets New 1-Year High at $12,250.00

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as £122.50 ($153.86) and last traded at £118 ($148.20), with a volume of 2893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £122.50 ($153.86).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 21st.
Judges Scientific Stock Performance
Judges Scientific Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 68 ($0.85) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $27.00. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6,643.36%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby sold 20,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of £112 ($140.67), for a total transaction of £2,287,488 ($2,873,006.78). In related news, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby sold 20,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of £112 ($140.67), for a total transaction of £2,287,488 ($2,873,006.78). Also, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,000 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of £109.41 ($137.42), for a total transaction of £109,410 ($137,415.22). Company insiders own 22.64% of the company’s stock.
About Judges Scientific
Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.
