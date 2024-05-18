Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 18,307 MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of MoneyLion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ML. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MoneyLion by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion in the third quarter worth about $1,145,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

ML stock opened at $77.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.81. The company has a market capitalization of $818.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 2.68. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

MoneyLion ( NYSE:ML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.32 million. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeff Gary sold 945 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $57,739.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeff Gary sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $57,739.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Torossian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,754.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,889 shares of company stock worth $10,339,980 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MoneyLion from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

About MoneyLion



MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

