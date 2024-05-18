Jump Financial LLC Increases Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,597,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RLJ. StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Shares of RLJ opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.70. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $12.39.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $319.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

