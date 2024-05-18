Katerina Patmore Buys 109 Shares of Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) insider Katerina Patmore bought 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £149.33 ($187.55).
Katerina Patmore also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 15th, Katerina Patmore bought 114 shares of Harworth Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($189.00).
Harworth Group Price Performance
Harworth Group stock opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.73) on Friday. Harworth Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 95.40 ($1.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 142.28 ($1.79). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 133.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 124.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06. The company has a market capitalization of £444.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 0.75.
Harworth Group Increases Dividend
Harworth Group Company Profile
Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through Income Generation and Capital Growth segments. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Harworth Group
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.