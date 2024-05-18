Kenji Takeuchi Sells 6,658 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $127,101.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,896.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kenji Takeuchi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of Mueller Water Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $976,247.04.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of Mueller Water Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $103,997.96.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $19.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89.

Mueller Water Products last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 345,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

