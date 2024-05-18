Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Receives C$199.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$199.44.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KXS. TD Securities cut their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of TSE KXS opened at C$156.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.03, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$150.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$151.94. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of C$129.13 and a 52 week high of C$191.80.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$152.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.36 million. Kinaxis had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 3.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinaxis will post 2.9035879 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kinaxis

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.11, for a total transaction of C$101,155.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$86,789.65. In related news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 1,773 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.33, for a total value of C$261,216.09. Also, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.11, for a total transaction of C$101,155.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$86,789.65. Insiders sold a total of 30,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,222 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

