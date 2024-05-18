Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.750-1.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kingstone Companies Price Performance

Shares of KINS stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $4.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.61 million for the quarter. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

