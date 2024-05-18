Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Short Interest Up 7.4% in April

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

KNSA stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.74 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on KNSA shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $207,185.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 12,742 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $273,825.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,065.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $207,185.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,109 shares of company stock valued at $709,929 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,868,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,981,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 722,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 188,174 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 615,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after buying an additional 105,883 shares during the period. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,999,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Further Reading

