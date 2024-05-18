Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Announces Earnings Results

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter.

Knightscope Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ KSCP opened at $0.38 on Friday. Knightscope has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54.

Institutional Trading of Knightscope

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSCP. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knightscope during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knightscope by 50.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 62,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knightscope during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knightscope Company Profile

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

Featured Stories

