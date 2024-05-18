Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $47.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -39.92 and a beta of 1.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter T. M. Kong bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.51 per share, for a total transaction of $47,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 92,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,340.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on KLIC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Featured Articles

