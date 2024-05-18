Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the April 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LBAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Lakeland Bancorp from $16.65 to $14.15 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LBAI

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy sold 8,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $100,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,168.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,578,000 after purchasing an additional 34,769 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,334,000 after buying an additional 68,563 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 646,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 70,117 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 616,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 68,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 509,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Price Performance

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for businesses and consumers. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also offers lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, small business administration loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services to the business community and municipal relationships; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.