Lam Research Co. (LRCX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 on July 10th

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Lam Research has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Lam Research has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lam Research to earn $35.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Lam Research Stock Down 3.3 %

LRCX stock opened at $912.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $933.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $839.78. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $559.41 and a 12 month high of $1,007.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 29.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $825.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $957.95.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total value of $363,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,376.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total transaction of $363,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,141,376.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,065 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

