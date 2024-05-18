Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 609,700 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 647,100 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the first quarter worth about $371,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Stock Down 0.6 %

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $191.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.21 and its 200 day moving average is $183.93. Lancaster Colony has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $215.31. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.69%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Articles

