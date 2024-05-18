Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Short Interest Up 6.5% in April

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 928,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,545 shares of company stock worth $6,177,295 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Lantheus by 265.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 27,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 11,168 shares in the last quarter. 2Xideas AG purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,642,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 20,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $79.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.52. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $100.48.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.26. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.44 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Further Reading

