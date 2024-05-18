Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Short Interest Update

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 634,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRMR opened at $7.38 on Friday. Larimar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRMR. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Larimar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 80.6% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,176,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after buying an additional 912,458 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

