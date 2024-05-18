Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.20), reports. Lazydays had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $270.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million.

Lazydays Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GORV opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.89. Lazydays has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $13.27.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

