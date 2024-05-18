Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the April 15th total of 72,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Lesaka Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LSAK stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. Lesaka Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Ali Mazanderani bought 52,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $269,428.52. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 374,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,955.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lesaka Technologies

About Lesaka Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSAK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Lesaka Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Lesaka Technologies during the third quarter worth about $2,481,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lesaka Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,525,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in Lesaka Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,641,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 59,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

