Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the April 15th total of 72,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Lesaka Technologies Price Performance
Shares of LSAK stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. Lesaka Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Chairman Ali Mazanderani bought 52,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $269,428.52. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 374,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,955.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lesaka Technologies
About Lesaka Technologies
Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.
See Also
