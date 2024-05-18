Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Short Interest Down 5.3% in April

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Latin America

In related news, Director Paul A. Gould acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $1,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 445,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,076.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 106,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $747,231.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,827,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,705,021.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Gould purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $1,294,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 445,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,076.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,220,056 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,512 over the last 90 days. 9.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 34.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 499.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 77,694 shares during the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LILAK opened at $8.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $9.73.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LILAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $10.70 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

