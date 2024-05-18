Livermore Investments Group (LON:LIV) Shares Up 13.3%

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.43). Approximately 22,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 12,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.38).

Livermore Investments Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £56.72 million, a PE ratio of -293.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 11.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 29.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 32.02.

Livermore Investments Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Livermore Investments Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livermore Investments Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.