Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:LOBO)

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:LOBO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lobo EV Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Kim anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Lobo EV Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Lobo EV Technologies Stock Performance

LOBO stock opened at 3.22 on Friday. Lobo EV Technologies has a one year low of 2.43 and a one year high of 5.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 3.29.

About Lobo EV Technologies

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Electric Vehicles and Accessories Sales, and Software Royalties and Development and Design Services.

