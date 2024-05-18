Lockheed Martin Co. to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $7.54 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $7.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.89. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $26.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s FY2026 earnings at $30.13 EPS.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.43 EPS.

LMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $466.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $454.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.88. The company has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $479.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.