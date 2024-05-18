Logan Ridge Finance Co. (LRFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Logan Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
Logan Ridge Finance has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Logan Ridge Finance has a payout ratio of 94.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Logan Ridge Finance to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.3%.
Logan Ridge Finance Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of LRFC stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Logan Ridge Finance has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $23.63.
Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile
Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.
