Lori R. Wright Sells 4,668 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stock

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $110,118.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,399.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.24 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.98 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 6.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Pacific Premier Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 1,015.46%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 83,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

