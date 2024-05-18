Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Holdings Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,174,589 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 81,679 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.02% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $154,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,622 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 37,481 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,289 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $34,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,736 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $73,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE LPX opened at $90.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.97. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $92.37.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.84 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

