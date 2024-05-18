LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 183.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LYB opened at $100.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.80 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

